Burnet County Jail bookings for May 6-12, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 6-12, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Alejandro David Deanda-Lira, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested May 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, accident involving damage to a vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph Bryant Gebhard, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released May 7 on $25,000 bond.

Israel Gonzalez, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 6 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-theft of property. Released May 7 on $5,000 bond.

Roberto Martinez-Castaneda, 36, was arrested May 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 9 to ICE.

Jonathan Trevor Sage, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 6 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, no fishing license.

Eulogio Sandoval, 30, of Monahans was arrested May 6 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury.

Piper Jolie Sharpe, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 6 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel David Velasco-Torres, 24, was arrested May 6 by ICE: detainer. Released May 9 to ICE.

Yonis Zuniga-Ortiz, 32, was arrested May 6 by ICE: detainer. Released May 9 to ICE.

Hayley Marie Blevins, 22, of Burnet was arrested May 7 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug. Released May 9 on $35,000 in bonds.

Alejandro David Deanda-Lira, 22, of Burnet was arrested May 7 by ICE: detainer.

Isaiah Moyambo, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 7 by MFPD: failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive. Released May 8 on $3,500 bond.

Christopher Elias Munoz, 23, of Kyle was arrested May 7 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released May 9 on $27,500 in bonds.

Christopher Cody Owens, 38, of Georgetown was arrested May 7 by BCSO: assault on family/household member. Released May 10 on $150,000 in bonds.

Moises Aleman-Sepulveda, 45, was arrested May 8 by ICE: detainer. Released May 9 to ICE.

Whitney Gayle Bruns, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested May 8 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released May 9 on $1,500 bond.

Jason Alexander Edgington, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested May 8 by MFPD: theft of property.

Daniel Ingnacio Garcia, 22, of San Benito was arrested May 8 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Mirandalyn Rachelle Johnson, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by BPD: open container-passenger, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 9 on $3,000 in bonds.

Greigary Wayne Mosley, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 8 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Francisco Lopez Ortiz, 49, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, displaying expired license plates.

Daniel Keith Smith Sr., 57, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by BPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesse Eugene Turbeville, 70, of Sadler was arrested May 8 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 9 on personal recognizance.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested May 9 by MFPD: criminal mischief.

Jill Marie Davis, 57, of Palmdale, California, was arrested May 9 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released May 10 on personal recognizance.

Sayde Ty Peterson, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 9 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released May 10 on personal recognizance.

Bobby Lyn Riley, 47, of Kingsland was arrested May 9 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid. Released May 11 on $1,000 in bonds.

Cameron Reshaud Session, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 9 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 10 on $5,500 in bonds.

Steven Dewayne Conn, 38, of Austin was arrested May 10 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Stoney Gene Dering, 41, of San Angelo was arrested May 10 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released May 11 on $9,000 in bonds.

Austin William Flores, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested May 10 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, SRA-possession of marijuana.

Armando Garundo-Aguilar, 56, was arrested May 10 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 11 to ICE.

Carissa Shae Kelley, 19, of Burnet was arrested May 10 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released May 12 on $40,000 bond.

Jesus Manuel Palmas, 31, of Heartland was arrested May 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released May 11 on $30,000 in bonds.

Crystal Marie Sanders, 34, of Austin was arrested May 10 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Patricia Jeannette Sossamon, 36, of Austin was arrested May 10 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Luis Araujo, 45, of Georgetown was arrested May 11 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 12 to ICE.

Charli Ann Brent, 36, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Christopher Lee Darnell, 43, of Austin was arrested May 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Maralee Marie Davis, 32, of Briggs was arrested May 11 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 12 on $15,500 in bonds.

Luis Antonio Fraser, 40, of Rocklin, California, was arrested May 11 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Hope Garcia, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11 by CSPD: bond forfeiture-aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, bond forfeiture-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Jade Kay Lee Garrison, 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 11 by CSPD: assault. Released May 12 on $500 bond.

Seth Isaiah Gillespie, 42, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested May 11 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Kendra Lewis, 35, of Kingsland was arrested May 11 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired or no license plates/registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display driver’s license.

Keith David Maynard, 39, of Llano was arrested May 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Todd McElwee, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11 by Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Jose Angel Ortiz, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested May 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joe Ramon, 51, of Kingsland was arrested May 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Douglas Selby, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, bond withdrawal-possession of a controlled substance.

Guadalupe Texta-Abarca, 57, of Austin was arrested May 11 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 12 to ICE.

Tyler Christian Untermeyer, 22, of Lampasas was arrested May 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-theft of property.

Sarah Grace Allen, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested May 12 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Shane Dylan Carter, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 12 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $150,000 in bonds.

Eric Donquinn Conely, 34, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Edward Wayne Coulston Jr., 42, of Llano was arrested May 12 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Travis Michael Cozby, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by GSPD: aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Miguel Cuevas Martinez, 43, of Austin was arrested May 12 by BPD: criminal nonsupport. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Vernon Lee Moore III, 43, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 12 by CSPD: assault.

Gino Leone Rastrelli, 33, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by MFPD: obstructing highway passageway.

William Cody Rosson, 37, of Houston was arrested May 12 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Ossiel Salinas, 43, of Austin was arrested May 12 by BPD: possession of marijuana.

Piper Jolie Sharpe, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Seth Lee Smith, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 12 by CSPD: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Seth Lee Smith, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 12 by BCSO: indictment-possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Rene Young, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested May 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.