Summer food boxes coming soon from Burnet County Hunger Alliance

Jane Scheilder and Jerry Chavers pose outside the Bertram Blessing Box while making a routine stop to check on the mini-pantry. The Burnet County Hunger Alliance will be setting up similar food boxes across the Highland Lakes over the summer. Staff photo

Food boxes for families in need will be set up across the Highland Lakes this summer to help fill a nutrition gap that happens when school lets out and children are homebound, announced the Burnet County Hunger Alliance at its most recent quarterly meeting Tuesday, May 10.

The alliance is made up of food pantries, churches, school administrators, and area leaders who volunteer their time and resources to end hunger in Burnet County. Members include the Marble Falls and Burnet school districts, Trinity Episcopal Church in Marble Falls, Meals on Wheels, The Helping Center of Marble Falls, The Cupboard, Bertram Food Pantry, LACare Food Pantry, Joseph’s Food Pantry, and others.

The idea is to seek partnerships with churches and other entities that can take ownership of the boxes, which are mini-food pantries that will be placed strategically to accommodate people without transportation. The alliance will serve as the mechanism to keep up with the food going in and out of the boxes.

“They work both ways,” said Sam Pearce of The Helping Center. “People can put donations in there, too. Since we are not open 24/7, these boxes are important.”

Food needs for the summer boxes include ramen, breakfast bars, Fruit Rollups, PopTarts, crackers, peanut butter, and any other type of kid-friendly nonperishable.

“We need kid foods,” said Lottie McCorckle of LACare in Burnet. “Things you don’t have to cook.”

The alliance will post flyers and have more information available as summer vacation gets closer. The last day of school in Marble Falls is May 26. Burnet dismisses its students for the 2021-22 year on May 25.

