Marble Falls church hosting blood drive in memory of Joan Leake

Joan Leake passed away April 22, 2022, after battling an illness. Friends and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church have organized a blood drive on Sunday, May 22, in her honor. Courtesy photo

It was supposed to be a blood drive to help Joan Leake, but after her April 22 death, it is now in her honor.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church is hosting the Joan Leake Memorial Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 22. The We Are Blood Bloodmobile will be at the church, 1803 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. It’s open to the public.

Leake, 67, was known for her laughter, fun-loving attitude, and willingness to always lend a hand. An avid horsewoman, she had a spot in her heart for all animals. She and husband Chip owned and lived on a ranch in Smithwick. She also played in the Hill Country Community Band.

A friend to all is how one person described her.

Friends, family, and the church planned the May 22 blood drive to help raise blood donations for We Are Blood in support of her as she required a number of transfusions during her illness.

Even with her death, organizers pressed on with the drive because the need for blood donations remains.

Visit the Joan Leake Memorial Blood Drive page to schedule an appointment or call 512-206-1266. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Individuals can check if they’re eligible to donate blood on the We Are Blood website or email whocandonate@weareblood.org.

The We Are Blood Bloodmobile also will be set up for separate blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, 3201 S. Water St. in Burnet. To register, visit the event’s webpage or call 512-206-1266.

Organizers remind blood donors to eat a full meal before they donate and bring a photo ID.

