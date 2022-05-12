Support Community Press

Burnet’s Hudson Bennett is gold in state 3,200-meter race

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet High School's Hudson Bennett

Burnet High School's Hudson Bennett won the gold medal in the Class 4A boys' 3,200-meter race at the Texas High School State Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 12, at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet High School junior runner Hudson Bennett made it two in a row in the boys’ 3,200-meter race at state.

On Thursday, May 12, Bennett crossed the finish line at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin with a time of 9:22.86 for first place in the 3,200-meter event of the Class 4A University Interscholastic League’s State Track and Field Meet. He also won the event in 2021.

Bennett shaved 10 seconds off the school record in the event.

He will compete in the 1,600-meter race at 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

