Burnet County Democrats to host Mothers Against Greg Abbott founder

The photo Nancy Thompson posted on social media in August 2021 that went viral and led to the creation of the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action committee. Courtesy photo

Activist Nancy Thompson will be the guest speaker at the Burnet County Democratic Club meeting, which is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. The meeting will be held in person at the club headquarters, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls, and remotely via Zoom. Thompson is the founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA).

The political action committee is made up of “Texas mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, and grandparents who want change for Texas families” and includes “a mix of Democrats, moderate Republicans and Independents,” according to its website.

“Nancy Thompson single-handedly founded MAGA in 2021 because she was angry with Governor Gregg Abbott and his anti-mask mandate in our public schools,” said Teresa Hernandez, a member of both the Burnet County Democratic Club and MAGA.

Thompson, a mother, felt angry and helpless over sending her unvaccinated children to school with nothing more than a mask for protection against COVID-19, according to the MAGA website. One day in August 2021, she wrote the words “Mothers Against Greg Abbott” on one side of a poster board and “Abbott Pro-Guns Pro-Covid Anti-Children” on the other side and stood alone in front of the state Capitol in Austin.

A photo she posted on her social media of the protest went viral.

Thompson then formed the MAGA state PAC. MAGA has since expanded into other causes, including abortion, voting, and LGBTQIA+ rights, supporting military families, and opposition to book banning.

“Positive change for Texas families is a cause we can all get behind,” said Mary Thompson, Burnet County Democratic Club vice president. “After the meeting, in-person attendees are invited to join us for lunch and more conversation on Main Street.”

For details on attending the meeting, email info@bcdctx.org.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit bcdctx.org for more information about the Burnet County Democratic Club, which meets monthly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.