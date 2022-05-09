MFISD trustee, local businessman Rick Edwards died May 7

Rick Edwards, a Marble Falls Independent School District board member and president and CEO of Edwards Risk Management, died May 7 from a brain hemorrhage. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls Independent School District trustee Rick Edwards died from a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, May 7. Edwards was also the president and CEO of Edwards Risk Management, a company his family started and he ran alongside his wife, Kim.

Edwards first joined the board in May 2009 and served three terms before stepping down in 2017. In June 2018, the board picked him to serve in Place 2, which had been vacated by the previous member. Edwards ran unopposed in May 2019 and again on May 7 of this year.

“Mr. Edwards was more than a trustee, he is a pillar of generous love to his family, the district, community, and all that know him,” MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen said in a statement to district staff about Edwards’ death. “During his tenure on the board, he has led with compassion and grace, which made him honored among peers, and they elected him board president — an office he passed to our current president, Kevin Naumann.”

His parents, Carolyn and Jerry Edwards, moved their family to Marble Falls in the late 1960s. Rick Edwards began first grade in MFISD and graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1983. After graduating from LeTourneau University in Longview, Edwards worked in public and private sectors before returning to Marble Falls.

His father started Edwards Risk Management in 1990, and the younger Edwards eventually joined the business.

Edwards Risk Management specializes in workers compensation, property and liability, employee benefits, and unemployment compensation.

Mother Carolyn taught in MFISD for 27 years.

Along with his work as a businessman, Edwards served the community in several roles. As a member of the MFISD board, he helped guide the district through a number of transitions and bond projects.

Edwards was an advocate for youth soccer, even serving as president of the Granite Country Youth Soccer Association at one time.

Throughout his life, Edwards wanted what was best for the community’s children. On his biography webpage for MFISD, he stated as his personal vision that “children are the living message we send to a time we may not see and our schools, teachers, administrators, parents and communities play a substantial part in what the message will be.”

Edwards is survived by his wife, Kim, and two adult children, Collin and Jared.

His family was at his side when he died. Service details have not been announced at this time.

editor@thepicayune.com