Burnet man accused of stabbing another several times

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com
Daniel Smith Sr. of Burnet

Burnet police charged 57-year-old Daniel Smith Sr. of Burnet with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a fight Sunday, May 8. Burnet County Jail photo

A Burnet man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a fight Sunday, May 8, ended with another man suffering life-threatening injuries. 

Daniel Smith Sr., 57, is accused of stabbing the injured man multiple times. He is being held in the Burnet County Jail in lieu of $1 million in bonds.

Officers responded to call on Sunday regarding a fight involving three people — two men and one woman — in the 600 block of Buchanan Drive, according to a city of Burnet media release.

Both of the men sustained injuries. Smith was transported to an area medical center for treatment and later released and booked into the jail.

The second man was transported to an Austin-area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition, according to the media release.

No information was available on the woman who was at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

