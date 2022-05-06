GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 9, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 9

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

Consider the digital library policy for CloudLibrary recommended by the Llano County Library Advisory Board

Consider the recommendation from the Llano County Library Advisory Board to open the CloudLibrary e-book format Biblioteca to library patrons immediately, with any new digital acquisitions to be delayed until such time as the revised library policies and procedures and considered, approved, and adopted by the Commissioners Court.

Tuesday, May 10

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

approval of a proclamation recognizing John Hughes for his 100th birthday

a resolution by Burnet Central Appraisal District to purchase property adjacent to its building

adopting the fiscal year 2022-23 budget adoption calendar

accepting a grant from the governor’s office for the Burnet County Capital Murder Case for the double homicide committed in July 2021

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.