Burnet County Jail bookings for April 29-May 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 29-May 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constance Marie Crochet, 37, of Bertram was arrested April 29 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): expired driver’s license, displaying expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 30 on $1,500 in bonds.

Lauren Ashley Eckles, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 29 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Dubbie Lee Hawkins Jr., 34, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by BCSO: SRA-possession of controlled substance. Released May 4 on $7,500 bond.

Misty Shanell Holleman, 45, of Burnet was arrested April 29 by BCSO: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released May 4 on personal recognizance.

Cory Madison Kellett, 27, of Houston was arrested April 29 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 30 per judge’s order.

Melvin Ronald Laws, 62, of San Antonio was arrested April 29 by BCSO: judgment-driving while intoxicated.

Justin Ian Mason, 26, of Burnet was arrested April 29 by BCSO: commitment-tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Logan Michael Pruitt, 26, of Tow was arrested April 29 by BCSO: commitment-indecency with child-exposes. Released May 1 after weekend commitment.

Xiaoqing Ren, 37, of Seguin was arrested April 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released April 30 to ICE.

Kyle Leigh Ricketson, 34, of Bertram was arrested April 29 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): forgery of financial instrument, speeding. Released April 30 on $5,500 in bonds.

Dale Lyn Stark, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 29 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): expired/no license plates. Released April 30 on $1,000 bond.

Terri Ann Tijerina, 42, of Pleasanton was arrested April 29 by BCSO: affidavit of surety-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Jose Luis Centeno, 38, of Austin was arrested April 30 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, no driver’s license, displaying wrong license plate, muffler violation. Released May 1 on $4,000 in bonds.

Matthew Joe Guzman, 27, of Bertram was arrested April 30 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Parker Jesse Rice, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested April 30 by MFPD: burglary of habitation, possession of controlled substance.

Jose Martinez Cuellar, 28, was arrested May 1 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 2 to ICE.

Emily Rose Mayfield, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 1 by MFPD: theft of property. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Vincent McGarity, 25, of San Antonio was arrested May 1 by GSPD: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, unlawful possession of metal/body armor by felon. Released May 3 on $50,000 in bonds.

Marcos Rodriguez-Escobar, 20, was arrested May 1 by ICE: ICE immigration. Released May 2 to ICE.

Douglas Edward Schranck, 31, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested May 1 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released May 2 on $500 bond.

Pennie Diane Tamme, 51, of Kingsland was arrested May 1 by MFPD: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Leontrey Alex Thomas, 23, of San Antonio was arrested May 1 by GSPD: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released May 2 on $27,500 in bonds.

Melinda Sue Downey, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 2 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Dubbie Lee Hawkins Jr., 34, of Marble Falls was arrested May 2 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Christian Alexander Wade, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 2 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): criminal trespass.

Lindsey Anne Zimmerman, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 2 by CSPD: unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released May 3 on $4,000 in bonds.

Tyler Rian Hart, 27, of Burnet was arrested May 3 by BPD: capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates, displaying expired license plates, speeding, expired license plate.

Heather Nichole Kindrick, 44, of Kingsland was arrested May 3 by GSPD: failure to appear-burglary of building, surety surrender-possession of marijuana. Released May 4 to outside agency.

Zoe Farah Camille Van Gorp, 24, of Los Angeles, Texas, was arrested May 3 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 5 to ICE.

Jeffrey Warren Flippen, 51, of Bertram was arrested May 4 by BCSO: obstruction/retaliation, insufficient bond-assault on family/household member, insufficient bond-continuous violence against family.

Tammy Viola Guthridge, 43, of Belton was arrested May 4 by BCSO: theft of property.

Nicholas G. Limon, 33, of Kingsland was arrested May 4 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Deon James Shamburger, 35, of Temple was arrested May 4 by BCSO: burglary of vehicle.

Brittney Bowman, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 5 by CSPD: no driver’s license.

Eric Donquinn Conely, 34, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by GSPD: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, forgery of financial instrument, displaying wrong license plate.

Creed Evan Cox, 53, of Copperas Cove was arrested May 5 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Derek Christopher Dahlke, 18, of Briggs was arrested May 5 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 5 by CSPD: violation of city ordinance.

Jonathan Trevor Sage, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 5 by BCSO: insufficient bond-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Bethany Lynn Wells, 22, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by BCSO: claiming lottery prize by fraud/deceit, theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.