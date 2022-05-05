VetRide administrator honored for service to veterans

Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution, presented Sophie McCoy of Burnet, the VetRide administrator for three counties, with the Bronze Medal of Outstanding Citizenship. Chapter Vice President Mike Greco (far left) and McCoy's husband, Jim, looked on during the presentation at the Burnet County Courthouse Annex North in Burnet. Photo by Mark Stracke

VetRide Administrator Sophie McCoy received the Bronze Medal of Outstanding Citizenship from the Bluebonnet Chapter of the Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution during a ceremony Wednesday, May 4, at the Burnet County Courthouse Annex North in Burnet. The organization, represented by Chapter Vice President Mike Greco, also presented VetRide with a $150 check.

“Sophie McCoy has been the heart and soul of this organization,” said Greco, who drives for VetRide along with his wife, Lori. Both are veterans with 20-plus years of service in the U.S. Army.

“(McCoy) schedules, she and her husband maintain all the vans. Everybody loves Sophie,” he continued. “When someone calls to schedule a ride, she does whatever she can to make sure they get the transportation they need.”

VetRide is a Veteran Transportation System program that provides rides to veterans to and from their medical appointments. Volunteer drivers also use VetRide vehicles to take veterans on errands and other appointments. The local program, which has seven vans, covers Burnet, Llano, and Lampasas counties. It is funded by donations and grants from the Texas Veterans Commission.

To receive grant money, the program has to set — and meet — annual ridership goals. That translates to 200 non-duplicated riders a year, which is measured from June to June. For 2022, VetRide needs to provide 11 additional rides to new users to qualify for the next round of grants.

“Sophie is always stumping for new names and looking to get the word out about the service,” said Greco, adding that, through her dedication, the service recently received a donation of two additional vans. “She’s never been given an award for all the hard work she does, and I wanted to be sure she was finally recognized.”

At the May 4 presentation, Greco also put out a call for new drivers as well as riders.

“We need drivers to volunteer to help our veterans out,” he said. “Veterans lose their medical care if they can’t make it to their appointments.”

McCoy has worked with the VetRide program for 12 years now.

