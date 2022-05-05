Play ball with May’s Picayune Magazine
Youth sports, recovering damaged history, and May events fill the pages of the new issue of The Picayune Magazine, which is landing in mailboxes and being distributed to newsstands and businesses this week. Also, a special “By the Numbers” feature outlines what’s at stake during the three (yes, THREE) elections this month.
Student correspondent Grace Gates, a junior at Burnet High School, wrote and shot the cover story for the May 2022 issue.
“Youth sports made a big impact on me, and I thought it would be cool to hear other stories, too,” Gates told Executive Editor Suzanne Freeman when she first pitched the story. “I noticed how, especially in smaller towns, sports play such a big roll in keeping kids out of trouble and in developing close friendships. It’s such a great thing for a community to have.”
Gates grew up in youth sports, playing T-ball and mostly basketball. She is on the Burnet High School varsity basketball squad and participates on the debate team. She also works part time for Luedecke Photography.
A roadside historical marker near you might need some tender, loving care. A young couple in Cottonwood Shores and Victory Media’s own Mac McClennahan share their stories about researching, finding, and restoring roadside markers.
McClennahan is the morning show host for KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. He takes readers through a step-by-step restoration process for Texas Historical Commission roadside markers.
Nichole and Michael Ritchie call themselves history nerds. Their hobby led them to find the missing Texas Centennial Marker that once graced a demolished roadside park just south of the U.S. 281 bridge in Marble Falls. Find out where it was and where it is going now in the May issue.
Festival season peaks in May, and you’ll find details in the pages of The Picayune Magazine, starting with a new date for Marble Falls LakeFest. The Southern Drag Boat Association kicks off its 2022 season on the shores of Lake Marble Falls on May 21-22. Details are on page 8.
Also in the May issue:
- • story about Honor Flight Austin’s planned trip this fall with veterans from the Highland Lakes
- how a Horseshoe Bay retiree who grew up in a boxcar city in Chicago became a successful businessman and father
- how to send in your own stories for possible inclusion in the pages of The Picayune Magazine
- the Events Short List, which details the many events coming this month
- where the magazine traveled with its readers in Where in the World is The Picayune?
- who was Out and About at the Bluebonnet Festival last month
WHERE TO FIND THE PICAYUNE
If you didn't get The Picayune Magazine in your mailbox, you can always find one at a Highland Lakes business.
