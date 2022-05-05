Burnet County Rodeo a fun and fundraising event

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet County Rodeo is May 13-14 at the Burnet County Rodeo and Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Burnet County Rodeo, which is May 13-14, is more than a fun event; it also supports the community.

The 2022 rodeo kicks off — literally — at 7 p.m. both nights at the county fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet.

“On Friday (May 13), we have Patriot Night, where we recognize our service members and local first responders like the police, fire and EMS,” said Brent Nichols of the Burnet County Rodeo Association. “And then, on Saturday (May 14), it’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night for cancer awareness and supporting a local family whose dealing with cancer in some way.”

Earnings from the rodeo allows the association to offer free use of the fairgrounds to local organizations and events, such as the annual Burnet County FFA and 4-H Livestock Show.

“We’re a small rodeo, but we’re really supported by the community, and then we try to support the community where we can,” Nichols said.

Many of the rodeo competitors are professionals looking to make enough points to qualify for the national championship, Nichols said. The Burnet County Rodeo is sanctioned by the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association and the United Professional Rodeo Association.

Kids also can compete in a few events: the calf and shoe scrambles and mutton busting. To enter your child in the mutton busting, pre-register at Blair’s Western Wear and Boutique, 2501 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, or the fairgrounds.

Tickets for this year’s rodeo are $20 for ages 11 and older and $10 for ages 6-10. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger. The cost includes live music following the rodeo action. The Bode Barker Band plays May 13, while Cody Hibbard takes the stage May 14.

You can purchase tickets at the gate or the following locations:

Blair’s Western Wear, 2501 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Burnet Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Pierce St. in Burnet

Hill Country Auto Glass, 1100 Buchanan Drive in Burnet

Visit the Burnet County Rodeo Association’s Facebook page for more information.

