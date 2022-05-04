NEW BIZ: Burnet Up Nutrition offers customized teas, other healthy drinks

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Healthy teas and other drinks from Burnet Up Nutrition in Burnet provide inspiration for healthy living. Courtesy photo

A new business making healthy drinks recently opened in Burnet. Burnet Up Nutrition sells customized energy teas and protein drinks at 1001 S. Water St. in Burnet.

Owner Tug Rhoads’ road to healthy living started about 10 years ago. He took up CrossFit and lost a significant amount of weight. Then, a friend introduced him to a nutritional supplement system he liked so much, he was inspired to share it with others.

“I have a love for nutrition and want to help people lose weight and live more healthy lives, like me,” he said.

The shop’s energy teas can be customized to caffeine preference and add-ins, including collagen, probiotics, electrolytes, protein, and other supplementary ingredients.

“We can spice up the tea for added health benefits,” Rhoads said.

The drink menu also includes protein-based, low-sugar meal shakes (smoothies), appetite-control boosters, coffee, and other hot or cold drinks.

“I’m helping people reach their fitness goals in an easy way and providing a healthy alternative to a coffee drink,” Rhoads said.

Burnet Up Nutrition opened in September 2021, but Rhoads was not able to staff it full time until January 2022. He joined the Burnet Chamber of Commerce two months ago. A chamber ribbon-cutting is Tuesday, May 10.

Shop hours are 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

