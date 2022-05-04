Support Community Press

Big payouts at Big Bass Shootout

12 hours ago | Alecia Ormsby
Big Bass Shootout at Wakepoint LBJ

Anglers of all ages have five chances for a prize payout in the Big Bass Shootout on Saturday, May 14, at the Wakepoint LBJ marina on Lake LBJ in Kingsland. Courtesy photo

The angler who catches the biggest bass will snag $2,500 of a total winner purse of $10,000 in the Big Bass Shootout on Lake LBJ on Saturday, May 14. The tournament is hosted by Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland. Boats are out from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Anglers of all ages can compete. 

Entry is $75 for ages 15 and younger and $125 for ages 16 and older. 

A guaranteed payout will be awarded every hour and a half at weigh-in for the biggest bass — five payouts total. First place wins $1,000 and second gets $500. A grand prize of $2,500 will be paid for the largest bass caught in the event. 

“It’s a really fun tournament for all of the Highland Lakes, and it helps us support Wakepoint and Ace (Home Improvement) for everything they do for the community,” said Jared Pool, tournament director and 

co-owner of Hill Country Hammer Guides and Outfitters, which is based in Kingsland.

Ace Home Improvement Store in Kingsland donated products for a tournament raffle. Each entered angler receives a free ticket. Additional raffle tickets are $5 each. 

Anglers can register for the Big Bass Shootout at Ace, 2607 RR 1431, or print and mail a downloaded entry form. For more information, call Pool at 325-248-8012.

alecia@thepicayune.com

Alecia Ormsby

