Marble Falls man arrested in burglaries; more victims possible

Parker Rice was arrested on burglary charges after Marble Falls police officers found him in possession of several stolen items. Burnet County Sheriff's Office mugshot

The Marble Falls Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to several burglaries in the La Ventana area and is looking into the possibility he might have struck even more homes and vehicles in the neighborhood.

Officers arrested Parker Rice of Marble Falls on Saturday, April 30, after finding several stolen items in his vehicle. Rice faces three counts of burglary of a habitation, one count of burglary of a vehicle, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. As of the morning of Tuesday, May 3, Rice was in the Burnet County Jail.

At about 4:30 a.m. April 30, a Marble Falls officer responded to a home on Cielo Circle for a possible burglary. The resident told the officer that her purse, which she had placed on the kitchen table the prior evening, was missing, according to a probable cause affidavit completed by the officer.

The resident added that when she checked the garage, the door was open and several items had been thrown around.

While the officer was at the home, another Marble Falls officer contacted him from a second Cielo Circle residence, where he had found a man, identified as Rice, sitting on a chair at the front door. The suspect confirmed to the officers that the Honda vehicle in front of the home was his.

When the first officer looked into the Honda, he spotted a purse matching the description of the one reported stolen by the woman. The officer also learned that at least one more home in the area had been broken into and several items were missing.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 12 items that were possibly stolen from area residences.

“Subsequent investigation determined that this individual had entered three unlocked homes with residents inside asleep and at least one unlocked vehicle to commit the offense of theft,” according to a MFPD media release.

Though officers identified a few of the stolen items recovered, they are asking others living in the vicinity of Cielo Circle to check if anything is missing from their homes or vehicles

Anyone in the area who is missing items from their home or vehicle should contact Sgt. Justin Schlaudraff at 830-693-3611.

The Marble Falls Police Department offers the following tips to help prevent burglaries.

Home Burglary Prevention Tips

Lock all exterior doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.

Keep your garage door closed and locked.

If you’re on vacation, don’t allow daily deliveries of mail to build up while away.

Don’t share vacation plans on social media.

Store lawn equipment and bicycles out of sight.

Lock sheds and detached garages.

Have adequate exterior lighting around your home.

Vehicle Burglary Prevention Tips

Always remove valuables from your vehicle.

Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Close windows before exiting the vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas.

Always lock your car doors.

