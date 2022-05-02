HARTH Feedraiser on May 7 benefits therapy horses

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The HARTH Foundation's second annual Feedraiser is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Torr Na Lochs Vineyard and Winery, 7055 Texas 29 in Burnet. The event raises money to purchase food for the organization’s therapy horses. File photo

HARTH Foundation therapy horses go through a lot of food while helping humans heal. To help with costs, the nonprofit organization is holding its second annual Feedraiser on Saturday, May 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at Torr Na Lochs Vineyard and Winery, 7055 Texas 29 in Burnet.

Located in Burnet County, HARTH offers an equine-assisted program to veterans and service members and their families and a therapeutic riding program for people with physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges.

During the May 7 fundraiser, you can make a donation toward the purchase of horse feed as well as buy raffle tickets for several gift baskets at $5 each or $20 for five. You could win a Tito’s vodka basket, an OP Veteran Coffee basket, a Pottery Ranch basket, a Starbucks basket, or a Torr Na Lochs basket.

The Tito’s basket alone is valued at $225.

Those who can’t make the event can donate to the effort via HARTH’s website at $15 a bag of feed.

Since its founding, HARTH has helped people through the healing power of horses. Research has shown that simply being around horses lowers stress and blood pressure.

The military program is free to veterans and service members and available at a low cost to their immediate family members. HARTH also offers a riding program for children, youths, and adults with physical, emotional, or cognitive issues.

No riding experience is needed to participate.

HARTH’s therapeutic program is aligned with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, and its instructors are PATH certified.

The foundations also has a “Life is Stressful … Ride a Horse” program for ages 9 and older.

Visit the HARTH Foundation website or call 512-656-7698 for other ways to help and information on its programs. The foundation’s facility is located at 3307 Sunset Cliff Road in Burnet.

