Carnival comes to town for MayFest

The night sky lights up along Lake Marble Falls in Johnson Park during MayFest, which is Wednesday-Saturday, May 4-7. Courtesy photo

A carnival of fun is in store at Marble Falls MayFest, which is Wednesday-Saturday, May 4-7, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. It runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and noon to midnight Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

Along with the carnival, MayFest includes food trucks, a beverage tent, and a DJ playing Latin hits on Tejano Night, which is Friday, and mainstream popular music on Saturday.

A cornhole tournament is from 1-7 p.m. Saturday and will follow the American Cornhole Association‘s “Simple Backyard Rules.” You can register online.

Entrance into the carnival is free, but amusement rides and games are for a fee. Carnival wristbands are $20-$24, according to the day and time purchased.

Food trucks include Kettle Corn Chick, Kona Ice, Lil’ Red Lunchbox, and Biggs Backyard Burgers, which also serves tacos.

“We’re hoping for good weather and a great turnout of about 3,000,” said Katie Savage, special events coordinator for the Marble Falls chamber. “In addition to the food trucks, we’ll have local market vendors.”

For more information, visit the MayFest event webpage on the chamber website or its Facebook page.

