Long-term BCISD substitute encourages others to sign up for the job

David Trower has taught a bevy of courses this year in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District as a substitute teacher, which has allowed him to have a positive impact on students, especially during several long-term assignments. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is always hiring substitute teachers, and now that sub David Trower is moving to a full-time position next school year, there’s yet another spot to fill. Positions are for both short-term and long-term substitutes.

For Trower, the longer commitments are his favorite.

“I love being able to provide that consistency,” said Trower, who is currently teaching eighth-grade U.S. history at Burnet Middle School through the rest of the year. “That’s one of the things I can do as a long-term sub, and it’s one of the advantages of having a long-term substitute in a classroom.”

Long-term substitutes provide campus administrators with a great resource to help students stay on track academically, said Burnet Middle School Assistant Principal Christine Hoffman.

“Day-to-day substitutes are also very important because they can come in for a day or so, but when you have someone out for a longer period, a long-term sub really makes a difference,” she said. “They bring that consistency and build those relationships that are really key in the classroom.”

Trower stepped into the history classroom after Spring Break in March when the teacher went on maternity leave. It’s his fourth stint as a long-term substitute for BCISD this year.

Substitutes don’t mean a “free day” for students. Even when filling in for a day or two, subs keep students focused on their assignments by following the teacher’s plans and instructions. And long-term substitutes are able to build a connection with students, encouraging them to work harder in class.

Support is key for substitute teachers. BCISD administrators work with subs in identifying their interests and strengths to put them in classes where they feel comfortable and confident teaching.

Both long-term and short-term subs are vital to student success. It’s a rewarding role, Trower said, one he encourages others to consider.

“You may find it’s a great fit for you,” he said. “You won’t unless you try it.”

Hoffman agreed.

“It’s very rewarding because you make a difference,” Hoffman said. “And you know what? The kids are so much fun.”

Visit the BCISD Employment webpage for open positions and more information.

