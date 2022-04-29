GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 2, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, May 3

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding an ordinance amending the Parks and Recreation Department facility and program fees as well as short-term rental registration fees

discussion and possible action amending the 2021-22 budget by altering revenues and expenditures for the General, Utility, Hotel/Motel, Economic Development Corp., Hotel Conference Center and Building Security funds as well as the COVID-19 fund

city manager’s report regarding upcoming summer events, the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, and Park View Park design process

Wednesday, May 4

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on the Marble Falls Hotel Conference Center project

presentation on traffic count data from April 2022

discussion on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget

Thursday, May 5

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com