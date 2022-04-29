GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 2, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, May 3
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action regarding an ordinance amending the Parks and Recreation Department facility and program fees as well as short-term rental registration fees
- discussion and possible action amending the 2021-22 budget by altering revenues and expenditures for the General, Utility, Hotel/Motel, Economic Development Corp., Hotel Conference Center and Building Security funds as well as the COVID-19 fund
- city manager’s report regarding upcoming summer events, the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, and Park View Park design process
Wednesday, May 4
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on the Marble Falls Hotel Conference Center project
- presentation on traffic count data from April 2022
- discussion on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget
Thursday, May 5
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
