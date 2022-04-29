Burnet County Jail bookings for April 22-28, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 22-28, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nancy Benitez-Osorio, 20, of Austin was arrested April 22 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released April 23 to ICE.

Tony Alford Biddy, 54, of Kingsland was arrested April 22 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): driving while intoxicated.

Kaleb Dale Briggs, 33, of Kingsland was arrested April 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault by contact, failure to appear. Released April 23 on $1,000 in bonds.

Kimberly Ann Burnett, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault on a peace officer/judge.

Ishiah Malik Carson, 26, of Spicewood was arrested April 22 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Trey Anthony Elderkin, 26, of Spicewood was arrested April 22 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Cordillia Louise Ford, 50, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 22 by BCSO: commitment-forgery of a financial instrument. Released April 24 with credit for time served.

Galen Edward Gosnell, 27, of Seguin was arrested April 22 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released April 23 with credit for time served.

Lyle Mason Guntert, 26, of Kempner was arrested April 22 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released April 23 to ICE.

John Arnold McDowell, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested April 22 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 26 on $40,000 bond.

Frank Osoria-Romero, 36, of Austin was arrested April 22 by BCSO: motion to revoke-unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Annaliese Rene Pirie, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 22 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana. Released April 23 on $2,500 bond.

Roger Lewis Reeves Jr., 36, of Llano was arrested April 22 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 24 with credit for time served.

Mollie Kathleen Tillman, 30, of Sugarland was arrested April 22 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 23 on $5,000 bond.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 60, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 22 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Hampton Wilkerson, 47, of Dripping Springs was arrested April 22 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Jeffrey Warren Flippin, 51, of Bertram was arrested April 23 by BCSO: violation of a bond/protective order, false report to a police officer. Released April 24 on $12,500 in bonds.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 65, of Burnet was arrested April 23 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released April 25 with credit for time served.

Victor Barrera Morones, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): violation of a bond/protective order. Released April 24 on $6,000 bond.

Julio Cesar Avila Sr., 55, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 24 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 25 on $1,500 bond.

Lisa Nell Faglie, 46, of Bertram was arrested April 24 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Jeremiah Joel Heuton, 36, of Burnet was arrested April 24 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 25 on $25,000 bond.

Kimberly Hyde, 38, of Bertram was arrested April 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 25 on $4,000 bond.

Jose Loredo-Servin, 29, was arrested April 24 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released April 25 to ICE.

Patricia Vanessa McFarland, 43, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 24 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Venancio Nunez-Canales, 20, was arrested April 24 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released April 25 to ICE.

Jenci Rodriges-Abila, 29, was arrested April 24 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released April 25 to ICE.

Rosanna Eve Sanabria, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 24 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-parent contributing to non-attendance, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 24 after paying fine.

Lara Lee Smith, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 24 by BPD: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. Released April 25 on $3,000 bond.

Steven Victor Bergendahl, 47, of Florence was arrested April 25 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Leslie Timothy Finemore, 31, was arrested April 25 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released April 26 to ICE.

Jeffrey Warren Flippin, 51, of Bertram was arrested April 25 by BCSO: violation of a bond/protective order. Released April 26 on $30,000 bond.

Kimberly Ann Guzman, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 25 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $29,000 in bonds.

Dustin Allen Hooten, 28, of Kingsland was arrested April 25 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Miguel Landeros-Medina, 47, was arrested April 25 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released April 26 to ICE.

Monica Marie Saenz, 39, of Bertram was arrested April 25 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan Adam Vasquez, 27 of Granite Shoals was arrested April 25 by BPD: bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $37,500 in bonds.

Shanon Glen Williams, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 25 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault by contact-family violence, failure to appear, public intoxication, expired driver’s license. Released April 26 on $1,000 in bonds.

Darrell Vaughn Cullum, 49, of Spring was arrested April 26 by GSPD: parole violation, failure to appear-burglary of a building.

Shelby Dean Henson, 46, of Wister, Oklahoma, was arrested April 26 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

James Randell Price, 36, of Bertram was arrested April 26 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 27 on $5,000 bond.

Roland Urbano Ramirez, 41, of Bertram was arrested April 26 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Alejandro Eduardo Rodriguez, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 27 on $5,000 bond.

Timothy Ryan Smith, 33, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released April 27 on $500 bond.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested April 26 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released April 27 on $15,000 bond.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 61, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 26 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Aleksandr Anisimov, 72, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 27 by CSPD: assault by contact.

Marian Ashley Beckham, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 27 by CSPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,500 in bonds.

Steven Victor Bergendahl, 47, of Florence was arrested April 27 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Carlos Galindes-Salmeron, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 27 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault on a peace officer/judge, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Paige Harris, 36, of Lago Vista was arrested April 27 by BCSO: parole violation, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Sean Mitchell Harris, 38, of Austin was arrested April 27 by BCSO: parole violation.

Zarbreigh Michael Odom, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact, indecency with a child-exposes.

Brenna Lynn Ottavi, 28, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Santos Juan Ozuna Jr., 43, of Kingsland was arrested April 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register, insufficient bond-sex offender’s duty to register, insufficient bond-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Marcie Darlene Sebesta, 42, of Bertram was arrested April 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, surety surrender-interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Jaclyn Marie Varner, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Lauren Ashley Eckles, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 28 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-theft of property, bond forfeiture-theft of property, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, surety surrender-failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.

Kalynn Nicole Gates, 28, of Mesquite was arrested April 28 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jacob Charles Hansche, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 28 by MFPD: failure to appear, violation of driver’s license restriction, expired driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Devan Miguel Luna, 21, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 28 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $50,000 in bonds.

Lloyd O’Keefe Peterson, 24, of Kennard was arrested April 28 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Carlos Galindes Salmeron, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 28 by HBPD: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Martin Claude Wilkes, 56, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 28 by CSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.