Marble Falls ISD’s Kindergarten Round-Up for students and parents May 3

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals and the other three elementary campuses in the Marble Falls Independent School District are hosting a Kindergarten Round-Up on May 3 for new students. File photo

Parents enrolling their kindergarten students in the Marble Falls Independent School District can learn more about what to expect in the upcoming year at the Kindergarten Round-Up. The events take place at each of the district’s four elementary schools from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

During the event, students and parents will meet teachers, ride on a school bus, and eat a snack in the campus cafeteria. Attending students will receive a “Class of 2035” T-shirt, books, and other free items.

Participants should visit the campus they will be attending during the school year. The district’s four elementary schools are:

New student registration is available on the Marble Falls ISD website. Kindergarten students enrolled before May 3 will receive some free school supplies.

editor@thepicayune.com