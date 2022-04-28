Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls ISD’s Kindergarten Round-Up for students and parents May 3

15 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals

Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals and the other three elementary campuses in the Marble Falls Independent School District are hosting a Kindergarten Round-Up on May 3 for new students. File photo

Parents enrolling their kindergarten students in the Marble Falls Independent School District can learn more about what to expect in the upcoming year at the Kindergarten Round-Up. The events take place at each of the district’s four elementary schools from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

During the event, students and parents will meet teachers, ride on a school bus, and eat a snack in the campus cafeteria. Attending students will receive a “Class of 2035” T-shirt, books, and other free items. 

Participants should visit the campus they will be attending during the school year. The district’s four elementary schools are:

New student registration is available on the Marble Falls ISD website. Kindergarten students enrolled before May 3 will receive some free school supplies. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

First Baptist school drops classes for grades 6-8, high school plans

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Higher price tags for BCISD bond projects reflect construction costs

3 days ago | Daniel Clifton

Faith Academy graduate takes lead as Reveille handler at Texas A&M

7 days ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

19 − seventeen =