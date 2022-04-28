Marble Falls ISD’s Kindergarten Round-Up for students and parents May 3
Parents enrolling their kindergarten students in the Marble Falls Independent School District can learn more about what to expect in the upcoming year at the Kindergarten Round-Up. The events take place at each of the district’s four elementary schools from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
During the event, students and parents will meet teachers, ride on a school bus, and eat a snack in the campus cafeteria. Attending students will receive a “Class of 2035” T-shirt, books, and other free items.
Participants should visit the campus they will be attending during the school year. The district’s four elementary schools are:
- Marble Falls Elementary School, 901 Avenue U in Marble Falls
- Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls
- Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 West in Granite Shoals
- Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191 in Spicewood
New student registration is available on the Marble Falls ISD website. Kindergarten students enrolled before May 3 will receive some free school supplies.