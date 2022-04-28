Explosion in Burnet injures two

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people received emergency transport to hospitals for burns sustained after an explosion Wednesday, April 27, on CR 115 in Burnet. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, an evaluation of the site is scheduled to take place Thursday, April 28.

The explosion was reported just before 3 p.m. at the “old graphite mine on CR 115,” according to Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Barho.

First responders arriving on scene included the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, the Burnet and Cassie volunteer fire departments, and other crews within the area.

The explosion also started a fire on site, which lasted throughout the night.

“The fire was allowed to burn (overnight) because it was too dangerous to send first responders into a situation with so many unknowns,” Barho explained. “The Cassie Volunteer Fire Department was on scene throughout the night to monitor it.”

The two people suffering burns were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital. Their conditions were unknown at the time of this story’s publication.

Because the cause of the explosion is currently unknown, the state fire marshal, representatives with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and other state agencies are monitoring the site. Residents living nearby were informed of the incident and advised to take precautions “because those with respiratory issues could be affected by the smoke,” Barho said.

