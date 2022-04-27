Roland Noyes, 90, of Granbury passed away April 19, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Roland Noyes, 90, of Granbury, Texas, passed away April 19, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Erwin, South Dakota, on April 9, 1932, to Dolly Gilbertson Noyes and Erwin Noyes. He grew up in Erwin on the family farm and married his childhood sweetheart, Donna Hassebroek, on June 13, 1953.

Ron retired from the Air Force in July 1975. His 22 years of service included crypto-curriculum development/instruction and deployment to Korea and Okinawa. While serving, he also worked nightly as a projectionist at the local TV station (Harlingen, Texas) to supplement the family income and provide for their eldest daughter’s medical bills. After the Air Force, Roland worked as a greenskeeper for Canyon Creek Golf (San Antonio) and then as golf superintendent for Flying L Ranch (Bandera, Texas).

During retirement, Ron and Donna enjoyed living by the lake in Marble Falls, Texas. Among their favorite activities were golfing, fishing, boating, and entertaining family and friends. They moved to their current residence in De Cordova Bend (Granbury) in 2006, and their home exemplifies their love of gardening, especially their seasonal plumeria garden.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Dolly and Erwin. He is survived by his wife, Donna Noyes; children, Charles (Danita) Noyes, Christine (Cash) Noyes, and Roxie (Nozar) Daryapayma; grandchildren, Kristine (Mathias) Noyes Maciejewski, Mandi (Nathan) Trousil, Darius (Sara) Payma, and Camille (Jason) Peck; great-grandchildren, Trevor Trousil, Logan Trousil, Reagan Peck, Zoë Payma, and soon to be baby boy Noyes Maciejewski; sister Sarah (Kent) Neimann; niece Melissa (Jeff) Olen; and treasured great-nephews Calvin Olen and Sam Olen.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 U.S. 377 East in Granbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans).