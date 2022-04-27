First Baptist school drops classes for grades 6-8, high school plans

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. Cindy Sadler is stepping down as headmaster of First Baptist Christian School in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

First Baptist Christian School of Marble Falls will discontinue its middle school classes and curtail its plans to expand into high school next fall after its headmaster announced she is stepping down.

Dr. Cindy Sadler is leaving to move closer to her parents, who have health issues, school officials stated in an email. Sadler will remain on staff through the current academic year, which ends May 27, and help the school find her replacement.

Sadler became the headmaster in August 2020.

First Baptist Christian School is located on the First Baptist Church campus, 901 La Ventana Drive in Marble Falls.

Two months ago, the school announced it would be adding grades 9-12, but with Sadler leaving, those plans have been put on hold. The Christian school currently offers a child development center for infants to 4-year-olds and school for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Grades 6-8 will have to be dropped for now, school officials said.

“In order to be the best stewards of the school finances, the FBCS School Board has decided to discontinue plans for middle school and high school as of Fall 2022,” school officials said in an emailed statement.

In February, the campus had 68 students enrolled in its elementary and middle school classes.

School leaders appointed Jessica Pedrazza, pastor of Associate Kids at First Baptist, as interim director of the child development center. The school is accepting applications for elementary school principal and director of the child development center.

“The goal of FBCS in the future is to continue to provide stellar child care and preschool in our Child Development Center and provide first-class elementary school that lays a strong foundation in academics and Bible for grades (kindergarten through fifth),” officials stated.

First Baptist Christian School is enrolling students for its upcoming year. Visit the school’s website or call 830-693-3930 for more information.

LIVING WAX MUSEUM

Day Scott served up a winner during First Baptist Christian School’s Living Wax Museum, portraying tennis star Venus Williams. Courtesy photo

In other school news, students recently participated in the annual Living Wax Museum, this time selecting famous athletes known for hard work, talent, and achievement for research and portrayal. Students dressed up as the athletes and shared information with museum visitors.

