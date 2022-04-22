Burnet County Jail bookings for April 15-21, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 15-21, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Waylon Gene Allen, 34, of San Saba was arrested April 15 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jessica Gayle Buckley, 46, of Burnet was arrested April 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Saul Camacho-Hernandez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 15 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Saul Camacho-Hernandez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 15 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer.

Victor Perez Jr., 61, of Burnet was arrested April 15 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released April 16 on $11,500 in bonds.

Jarod Michael Wright, 39, of Round Mountain was arrested BCSO: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,500 in bonds.

Roxanne Cardenaz, 27, of Edinburg was arrested April 16 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Elizabeth Diaz, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Laura Marie Lopez, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 16 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Dustin Allen Maynard, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 16 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released April 18 on personal recognizance.

Hisidoro Ramon Jr., 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 16 by MFPD: driving while license is in valid. Released April 17 on $500 bond.

Joe Ramon, 51, of Kingsland was arrested April 16 by MFPD: speeding, driving while license is invalid, violation of a promise to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 17 on $2,500 in bonds.

Ciarra Angel Buhisan, 21, of Bertram was arrested April 17 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released April 19 on $500 bond.

Kimberly Ann Burnett, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 17 by BCSO: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication.

Dewayne Gary Jones Jr., 18, of Lampasas was arrested April 17 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released April 18 on personal recognizance.

Jardus John Joy, 43, of Lampasas was arrested April 17 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana.

Jose Rivera-Zavala, 49, was arrested April 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released April 18 to ICE.

Santiago Salgado-Gutierrez, 42, was arrested April 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released April 18 to ICE.

Pedro Santos-Borja, 45, was arrested April 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released April 18 to ICE.

Wilmer Soto-Raymundo, 19, was arrested April 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released April 18 to ICE.

Amy Lynn Allen, 51, of Kingsland was arrested April 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Johnathan Paul Bradbury, 30, of Dale was arrested April 18 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jo Lea Hill, 32, of Kingsland was arrested April 18 by BCSO: endangering a child. Released April 19 on $1,000 bond.

Diamond Alexis Jordan, 23, of Balch Springs was arrested April 18 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 19 on $15,000 bond.

Jardus John Joy, 43, of Lampasas was arrested April 18 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Walter Clayton Joy, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 18 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Roger Ortiz, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 18 by BPD: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to control speed, no driver’s license, changing lane when unsafe, failure to appear.

Ruben Ortiz, 25, of Burnet was arrested April 18 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Thomas Pittard, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested April 18 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Monica Marie Saenz, 39, of Austin was arrested April 18 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Sandra Joyce Brown, 58, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 19 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Ramon Compean, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

James Dewayne Grumbles, 43, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 19 by BPD: violation of a restraining order, capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

Zachary Nicholas Hamilton, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 19 by GSPD: forgery of a financial instrument, capias pro fine-speeding. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Macey Frels Krpec, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 19 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault on a peace officer, insufficient bond-harassment of a public servant, insufficient bond-credit/debit card abuse.

Gerardo Mora Magana, 60, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Ruben Ortiz, 25, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Danny Ray Tillery, 49, of Kingsland was arrested April 19 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Duc Vu, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence.

Herschel Anthony White, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 19 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Dain Jonathan Cantor, 38, of Spicewood was arrested April 20 by BCSO: harassment.

Estephan Esposito, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander Ryland Thomas, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Gabriel Christopher Williams, 27, of Elgin was arrested April 20 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-criminal mischief.

Lorna Llepun Buhisan, 55, of Bertram was arrested April 21 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Heather Lynn McNamara, 38, of Spicewood was arrested April 21 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled person, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Daniel Richard Perdue, 36, of Weir was arrested April 21 by BCSO: order hold-insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Adam Leonard Thomas, 34, of San Antonio was arrested April 21 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Warren Scott Zapert, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested April 21 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.