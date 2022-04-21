Support Community Press

Community Worship Night on April 29

9 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Community Worship Night in Granite Shoals

The first Community Worship Night hosted by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network in July 2021 drew more than 500 people to Quarry Park in Granite Shoals. A second worship event is set for 6 p.m. April 29 at Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is inviting residents to its second Community Worship Night. The family-friendly event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Haley-Nelson Park off of Garden Trails Road in Burnet. 

During the event, group prayer and worship will be led by church officials, pastors, and congregation members from churches such as Hill Country Fellowship, Delta Church, Life Marble Falls, RockPile Church, and First Baptist churches in both Marble Falls and Burnet. 

“When the local churches come together to worship as one body, we feel like we show the world a glimpse of what God intended for those who believe in him, and the potential for impact across our area and world is unlimited,” said Kevin Naumann, executive director of the Crisis Network, a nonprofit group of churches that helps residents through disasters and crises.

The event also includes free food representing multiple cultures, snow cones, and bounce houses. 

This is the second community worship for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The first took place in July 2021 at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals. About 550 people attended, showing a community need for an interdenominational event, Naumann said. 

The network plans to host more community worship events in the future, rotating the sites to different cities and communities within the Highland Lakes. 

For more information, visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network website

