Where to chunk your junk: BOPATE is April 23; other collections set

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Residents in Burnet and Llano counties have several options for getting rid of junk, including countywide waste collections and regularly scheduled pickups in the cities.

COUNTYWIDE

Burnet County plans two major cleanup events this year. The first, a BOPATE waste collection, is from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 in Burnet. BOPATE stands for batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze, tires, and electronics.

Items accepted include:

automobile tires (24 inches or less, no rims); first 10 are free, $2 per tire for more than 10

lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

used motor oil and oil filters

latex paint (no oil-based paints)

antifreeze

scrap metal (no lawn mowers or appliances)

small electronics

TVs (no consoles)

The second event on Oct. 15 is for hazardous household wastes. The last one was held in October 2021. The county hopes to continue in 2023 with a BOPATE in the spring and a hazardous household waste collection in the fall.

Having a place to drop off hazardous waste helps keep the Highland Lakes clean, said Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle.

“Sometimes, people make bad decisions when they don’t know better or don’t have a place to go,” he said. “They have chemicals and throw them away in ways that end up in the lakes, rivers, and in the groundwater.”

Organizing yearly waste collections “is a burden the county should bear,” he said. “We’re talking about trying to have dump days like the city of Burnet’s Chunk Your Junk.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery was instrumental in getting the two cleanup events started in the county.

“These BOPATEs have been very popular and successful,” Dockery said. “These and the hazardous materials event in the fall keep a lot of materials out of the landfill, but also out of the our water.”

A residential bulk and tires collection for Llano County residents is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, at the Llano County East Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. Items accepted include bulk furniture, chairs, couches, mattresses, scrap metal, and tires.

CITIES

Burnet, Marble Falls, and Granite Shoals all offer their residents regularly scheduled opportunities to get rid of junk.

Burnet Chunk Your Junk

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month (second Saturday in July and September in 2022)

8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month (second Saturday in July and September in 2022) WHERE: 3675 FM 963

3675 FM 963 REQUIRES: Proof of city residency

Proof of city residency ACCEPTED ITEMS: Appliances without Freon, debris and brush, household junk, and tires not on rims (limit of four per household)

Marble Falls

WHEN: June 13-14, June 16, Sept. 12-13, Sept. 15 in 2022

June 13-14, June 16, Sept. 12-13, Sept. 15 in 2022 WHERE: Curbside home pickup

Curbside home pickup ACCEPTED ITEMS: Appliances without Freon, furniture, bundled brush, and other bulky items

Appliances without Freon, furniture, bundled brush, and other bulky items FOR MORE: Visit the city’s website.

Granite Shoals

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9; another to be held in the fall

8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9; another to be held in the fall WHERE: Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road MONTHLY BULK COLLECTIONS: Come with trash service with a limit of 4 cubic-feet each pickup.

Come with trash service with a limit of 4 cubic-feet each pickup. FOR MORE: Visit the city’s website.

Residents should contact their trash collection providers for information on services. You can typically find your waste service provider’s number on your bill.

daniel@thepicayune.com