Westside Park basketball courts closed for improvements

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yellow tape and other temporary boundaries along the perimeter of the Westside Park basketball courts, 1610 Second St. in Marble Falls. The courts are temporarily closed for renovations. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The basketball courts at Westside Park, 1610 Second St. in Marble Falls, are closed for renovations, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday, April 18.

“We anticipate this project to last a week and (the park) will be closed until further notice,” according to a department Facebook post.

Work includes resurfacing the court and installing bleachers, shade structures, and new hoops.

A portion of the project was funded through the Community Leverage Program grant money the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. awarded the parks department in September 2021. The $53,481 grant, which was to cover costs associated with a number of improvements at city parks, included funds for two bleacher shades to be installed at Westside Park.

The city also has been slowly improving the Johnson Park ballfield, 230 Avenue J.

“The Johnson softball field once again is coming together,” parks Superintendent Scott Bush said during an April 11 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting. “We’ve put a roof on the bathrooms over there so it’s secured up. Then, there’s the scorebox next to it. We’re going to hold on to that for a few more years, so we’ve detailed it out, painted it, and made it look like it’s all one piece now. It’s really cleaned up.”

More information about improvements and programs can be found on the Parks and Recreation Department website or by calling 830-798-6250.

brigid@thepicayune.com