Waco murder suspect arrested in Tow

Law enforcement agencies from Llano and Williamson counties arrested Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, in Tow on a murder charge out of Waco. Waco Police Department graphic

A Waco murder suspect is in custody after law enforcement tracked him to Tow, located on the northwest shores of Lake Buchanan in Llano County.

Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Williamson County SWAT team arrested Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, after a four-hour standoff on Monday, April 18.

He is suspected in the April 15 murder of 47-year-old Johnny Vidal Hogan in Waco.

At about 6 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

On Monday, Waco police identified Garcia as the suspect in the murder and obtained an arrest warrant for him. Authorities received information that Garcia was in the 1300 block of Sleepy Lane in Tow.

Llano County deputies and the Williamson County SWAT Team arrived at the location, where Garcia had barricaded himself inside a home. After a four-hour standoff, the suspect surrendered without further incident. Law enforcement recovered two firearms during the arrest. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted.

According to the Waco Police Department, Garcia will be extradited to McLennan County in the coming days on the murder charge.

