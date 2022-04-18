VFW patriotic art winners advance to state

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artwork by Faith Academy of Marble Falls sophomore Alayna Steel took first place in the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 Auxiliary’s post-level Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest as well as the District 14 contest. It has advanced to the state level for judging. Courtesy photo

Four Highland Lakes students won awards in patriotic art contests hosted by the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 Auxiliary. They are Alayna Steel, Jaedyn Hart, and Addison Miller, all of Faith Academy of Marble Falls, and Lindsay Randolph of Marble Falls High School.

Entries by Steel and Miller advanced to state-level competition.

“The VFW is very proud of all four of these young artists,” post representatives wrote in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest and the Illustrating America Contest are hosted by VFW auxiliaries each year. Entrants compete at post, district, state, and national levels. Winners at all levels are awarded cash prizes, while national winners receive scholarships.

Artwork by Addison Miller, a second-grader at Faith Academy, was the first-place winner in the Illustrating America Contest and also advances to state. Courtesy image

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to high school art students in grades 9-12.

Steel, a sophomore at Faith Academy, won first places at the post and District 14 levels. Her work will now be judged at the state level.

Randolph and Hart both received post-level monetary prizes for their respective second- and third-place entries.

Competing in the Illustrating America Contest for K-8 students, Miller, a second-grader at Faith, won first place on the post level and advances to state.

More information about both contests can be found on the VFW Auxiliary website.

