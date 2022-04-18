Expect nightly lane closures on US 281 through Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crews are repairing pavement on U.S. 281 from FM 1855 north of Marble Falls to Third Street in the city starting Tuesday, April 19. Drivers should expect nightly lane closures. File photo

Drivers should pay attention to nightly lane closures on U.S. 281 through Marble Falls starting Tuesday, April 19. The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting “full-depth pavement repair” through the early summer.

The closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Repairs will be done from FM 1855 north of Marble Falls to Third Street in the city.

Surface paving is also scheduled for RR 1431 from U.S. 281 to Industrial Boulevard from June 19-23.

