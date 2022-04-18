Benefit set for Bertram couple who lost dream home to fire

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bertram residents Tracy and Judy Wilson lost their under-construction home on March 17 to a fire. A benefit for the couple is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hometown Watering Hole in Bertram. Courtesy photo

After Judy and Tracy Wilson of Bertram lost their home to a fire in March, the community stepped up to plan a day-long fundraiser for the two local business owners. Wilson’s Hometown Blessings Benefit is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hometown Watering Hole, 3317 Texas 29 East in Bertram.

The family-friendly event is a partnership between the bar and grill and Community Blessing Outreach, a nonprofit that helps organize benefits for those in need. Money raised will go directly to the Wilson family.

“We were not expecting anything like this,” Judy said in an interview with DailyTrib.com. “All of the good (from this benefit and the community) has definitely shined through all the terrible things that have happened.”

The Wilsons both own Bertram businesses. Judy operates Burlap N Lace Salon N Boutique, and Tracy runs LoneStar Fence. The two were in the process of building their dream home just out of town on a lot in Burnet when a fire destroyed it March 17. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Organizers are still ironing out the event’s details, but initial plans include live music, auctions, and tournaments for cornhole, eight-ball, and an unusual bingo game. Barbecue plates will be available for purchase.

A motorcycle poker run is planned on day of the event starting in Georgetown at 9 a.m. and ending at the Bertram restaurant at noon. To participate, call 325-379-1064.

More information on the benefit is available on Facebook.

