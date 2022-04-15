Burnet County Jail bookings for April 8-14, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 8-14, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault on family/household member.

Teaira Rosalee Arden, 22, of Kingsland was arrested April 8 by BCSO: commitment-attempt to commit-prohibited substance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 10 on $5,000 bond.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Cordney Latroy Black, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by BCSO: commitment-accident involving an injury. Released April 10 with credit for time served.

Derrick Kendell Burns, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-burglary of a building. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Mark Stacy Dean, 35, of Round Rock was arrested April 8 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse.

Nicole Diane Farris, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 in bonds.

Collin Joseph Havelka, 21, of Robstown was arrested April 8 by BCSO: interfering with public duties. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Joshua Renee Lesher, 31, of Mount Pleasant was arrested April 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released April 9 on $1,500 bond.

Justin Ian Mason, 26, of Burnet was arrested April 8 by BCSO: commitment-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released April 13 with credit for time served.

Schaneece Ileen Ramon, 49, of Kingsland was arrested April 8 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Liam Clancy Rosenblatt, 21, of Litconia, Georgia, was arrested April 8 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse.

Craig Lorene Statler, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.

Jacob Chance Briggs, 27, of Kingsland was arrested April 8 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 10 after laying out fine.

Kimberly Ann Burnett, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): public intoxication. Released April 10 on personal recognizance.

Simon Gauna III, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 9 by BCSO: displaying expired license plates, driving while license is invalid. Released April 10 after paying fine.

Simon Orana Gauna, 52, of Burnet was arrested April 9 by BCSO: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released April 10 on $25,000 bond.

Jimmy Lee Lerma, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 9 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license is invalid, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 11 on $2,000 bond.

Kacee Lynn Planchard, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 9 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug. Released April 10 on $8,000 in bonds.

Casey Lawrence Edick, 40, of Kingsland was arrested April 10 by BCSO: surety surrender-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Karina Isabel Flores, 26, of Kingsland was arrested April 10 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 11 on $1,500 bond.

Harley William Richey, 20, of Elkhart was arrested April 10 by GSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license. Released April 11 on $1,500 in bonds.

Cynthia Chamberlain Williams, 61, of Burnet was arrested April 10 by BPD: motion to revoke probation-engaging in organized criminal activity. Released April 13 to an outside agency.

Jeffrey Michael Nead, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by CSPD: capias pro fine-theft. Released April 12 after paying fine.

Luis Osorio-Depaz, 58, of Austin was arrested April 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released April 12 to ICE.

Kenneth Milton Smith, 29, of Kingsland was arrested April 11 by CSPD: violation of promise to appear-driving while license is invalid, driving while license is invalid. Released April 12 on $3,000 in bonds.

Christopher Michael Wong, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by BCSO: bench warrant-hold for agency.

Casey Lawrence Edick, 40, of Kingsland was arrested April 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal trespass.

Sara Marie Gunnlaugsson, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 12 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance. Released April 13 on $19,500 in bonds.

Andrea Mandic, 29, of Kingsland was arrested April 12 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released April 13 on $4,000 bond.

Michael Anthony McGilvray, 35, of Burnet was arrested April 12 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Dayton Cordell Williams, 21, of Spicewood was arrested April 12 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 13 on $2,500 bond.

Melissa S. Lerma, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 13 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 14 on $1,500 bond.

Martin Mendoza-Tover, 50, of Burnet was arrested April 13 by BCSO: public intoxication.

J. Angel Ortiz, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested April 13 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released April 14 on $1,500 bond.

Alfonso Ortiz-Anacleto, 58, of Austin was arrested April 13 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released April 14 on $1,500 bond.

Modicue Demoz Pearson, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 13 by MFPD: capias pro fine-restriction on window tint, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day after paying a fine.

Susano Sanchez-Delacruz, 52, of Austin was arrested April 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released April 14 to ICE.

Arthur Sammuel-Michael Six, 27, of Bertram was arrested April 13 by BCSO: forgery of a financial instrument, motor vehicle registration requirement, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, theft.

Natalie Jayroe, 26, of Burnet was arrested April 14 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Walter Clayton Joy, 35, of Spicewood was arrested April 14 by BCSO: continuous violence against family.

Jacob Matthew Mullikin, 18, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-burglary of vehicles. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Ronin Michael Rhoades, 22, of Lampasas was arrested April 14 by BPD: speeding.

Tommy Oscar Thatcher, 68, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 14 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): boating while intoxicated.