Possible rain Tuesday switches to fire conditions Wednesday

The Highland Lakes forecast calls for a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms Tuesday, April 12, but what little relief that offers will be short-lived. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday, April 13, for the Texas Hill Country and Highland Lakes.

That watch could be elevated to a more serious Red Flag Warning for wildfires if the dry, windy conditions worsen on Wednesday.

“Confidence is low on if and where storms form (Tuesday); however, if they form, they will likely become severe very quickly,” according to an NWS statement.

The 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms most likely will be after 4 p.m. Tuesday, if at all. The day started out cloudy with mist and light rain, but the sun is expected to break through by mid-day before showers form later in the afternoon. Rain chances linger until about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

By dawn Wednesday, the chance of rain drops off significantly, followed by a gradual clearing throughout the day. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s. The wind will start coming from the south-southwest before a cool front pushes across the area. The winds will then shift out of the west-southwest with speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts of up to 30 mph, according to the NWS.

