Granite Shoals candidates forum is April 21; submit questions now

Send in your questions now for the Granite Shoals City Council candidates forum set for Thursday, April 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Granite Shoals Fire Hall, 8410 RR 1431. The event will be moderated by DailyTrib.com and broadcast live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, and via the free KBEY mobile app. You also may attend in person.

Email questions to editor@thepicayune.com by April 18.

Six City Council candidates for three places on the May 7 ballot have been invited to answer your questions.

Candidates are:

Place 2: Aaron Garcia and incumbent Bruce A. Jones

Place 4: Derrick Klotz and incumbent Steve Hougen

Place 6: Kevin Flack and incumbent Phil Ort

Moderator will be Victory Media Executive Editor Suzanne Freeman. Timekeeper will be staff reporter Alecia Ormsby. Candidates will be given three minutes each for an introduction at the beginning of the forum and two minutes to answer five questions each.

Victory Media, which is hosting the forum, publishes The Picayune Magazine, DailyTrib.com, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes, The Daily and The 101 email newsletters, and 101HighlandLakes.com.

