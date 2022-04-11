Marble Falls tennis player Brody Knight nets district bronze

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School senior Brody Knight (center) wrapped up a four-year Mustang tennis career with a third-place finish at the District 25-5A tournament March 30-31 at Georgetown East View. He is pictured with Marble Falls tennis coaches Sam Whitley (left) and Nickolas Catherman. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls High School senior Brody Knight battled back for bronze at the District 25-5A tennis tournament March 30-31 at East View High School in Georgetown.

“Brody had a pretty good tournament,” said Marble Falls head tennis coach Sam Whitley. “He won his first match but lost his next one to (Georgetown High School’s) Zach Miller, who went on to win the tournament.”

As the third-place finisher, Knight is the alternate for the regional tournament later in April. He advances if, for some reason, one of the top two district finishers cannot attend the tournament.

Knight has played varsity tennis for the Mustangs all four years.

“That’s a testament to Brody, that he’s been on varsity all four years of high school,” Whitley said. “He puts in the work. We’re going to miss him.”

Knight said the sport has “treated me well the past four years.”

“It has taught me a lot about myself and how to overcome challenges mentally and physically,” he continued. “Thanks to all my coaches over the years for helping me succeed.”

