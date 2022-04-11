Food desert Hoover’s Valley gets monthly mobile pantry

In its continued efforts battling food insecurity across the Highland Lakes, the Burnet County Hunger Alliance established the Hoover Valley Mobile Food Pantry. The pantry is open from 1-3 p.m. the first Saturday of the month on a lot just outside of the Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Burnet.

Hoover’s Valley, a small community in western Burnet County near Inks Lake, is considered a food desert because of how far away it is from grocery stores, food pantries, and other established food resources. The lack of accessibility can lead to food insecurity among the area’s residents, according to Jaelyn Nelson, an AmeriCorps VISTA member working for the alliance.

“Especially with rising gas prices and everything, it makes it hard to make an extra trip if you don’t have to go for work or another obligation,” she explained. “The idea behind (the mobile food pantry) is that we would go out there and try to fill in the gap.”

The Hunger Alliance first hosted the pantry on March 5, during which it provided bags of shelf-to-table food items to 17 families. So far, food has been acquired through donations made by Spicewood Elementary School, RockPile Church, and individuals.

The next day of operation is Saturday, May 7, with food distribution from 1-3 p.m. The pantry will continue operating indefinitely on a monthly basis.

“Since we do see such a need, and it’s being pretty well received from the community, (the alliance) has decided we’re going to continue to do it,” Nelson said.

To contribute to the alliance’s efforts, drop off in-kind or monetary donations at the Highland Lakes Crisis Network’s office, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls. The Crisis Network is a Hunger Alliance partner.

More information about the Burnet County Hunger Alliance, as well as a comprehensive list of local food pantries and community kitchens, is available online.

brigid@thepicayune.com