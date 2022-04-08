Learn about improving broadband at Democratic Club meeting April 19

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Software consultant and guest speaker Herb Krasner will talk about broadband infrastructure when the Burnet County Democratic Club meets April 19. Courtesy photo

Improving broadband internet infrastructure in the area is the focus of the Burnet County Democratic Club meeting Tuesday, April 19. Herb Krasner, a software consultant and former University of Texas faculty member, is the guest speaker.

People may attend the 11:30 a.m. meeting remotely via Zoom or in person at 218 Main St. in Marble Falls. Guests are invited to stay for tacos after the presentation.

“We all know that broadband in Burnet County is spotty at best,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson. “Herb will educate us on how we can help Burnet County improve broadband infrastructure under the federal Build Back Better Act.”

Krasner is a retired UT professor of software engineering with a long list of accomplishments, according to a club media release. He has written and published more than 55 widely read and referenced articles and book sections. He founded the Software Quality Institute at UT and served as director and chairman.

In 2017, Krasner worked with the Texas Legislature to write and pass a new law requiring enhanced measurement and reporting on large IT projects in state agencies, the release continued. Most recently, he created and taught a class to elementary school students on how computers work.

Newsletter subscribers will receive information about how to attend the meeting remotely or in person. Others may email info@bcdctx.org for more information.

For more on the Burnet County Democratic Club, follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit bcdctx.org. The group meets monthly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.