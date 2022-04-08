Burnet County Jail bookings for March 25-April 7, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 25-April 7, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

William Zachary Becker, 24, of Johnson City was arrested March 25 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Brett Wayne Finley, 23, of Kingsland was arrested March 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released March 30 to outside agency.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 25 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): parole violation.

Brandon Michael Scott, 29, of Kempner was arrested March 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $100,000 bond.

Tina Smith, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested March 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

David Anthony Woodall, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 25 by BCSO: theft of property.

Harry Leon Cooksey III, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested March 26 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance. Released March 27 on $7,500 bond.

Justin Todd Hill, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 26 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Jeffrey Mann, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested March 26 by BCSO: obstructing highway/passageway. Released March 27 on $2,500 bond.

Mario Lionel Moreno, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance.

Harvey Dewain Perry Jr., 63, of Bertram was arrested March 26 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Jessica Mae Pippen, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 26 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a controlled substance, driving disqualification, failure to appear-terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Bryan Scott Rogers, 34, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault on a family/household member.

Wesley Dow Rogers, 60, of Spicewood was arrested March 26 by BCSO: SRA-illegal dumping. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Charalene Rhiannon Call, 33, of Jonestown was arrested March 27 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Released March 29 on $45,000 in bonds.

Cory Russell Fegley, 44, of Mansfield was arrested March 27 by BPD: parole violation.

Pedro Luis-Carbajal, 58, was arrested March 27 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released March 28 to ICE.

Scott Fox Maurer, 52, of Jonestown was arrested March 27 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Released March 29 to outside agency.

Julio Saavedra-Ureste, 32, was arrested March 27 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 28 to ICE.

James Lee Vance, 39, of Burnet was arrested March 27 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested March 28 by BCSO: surety surrender-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jessica Mae Pippen, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 28 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Bryan Scott Rogers, 34, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Alexis Ivan Villa-Soto, 22, of Kyle was arrested March 28 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 29 to ICE.

Micah James Wagner, 26, of Katy was arrested March 28 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 29 by BCSO: surety surrender-unlawfully carrying a weapon, surety surrender-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $37,500 in bonds and personal recognizance.

Robert Louis Defelice, 20, of Burnet was arrested March 29 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Jaime Jesus Deleon, 49, of Pearson was arrested March 29 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released March 30 on $15,000 bond.

Bryan Kenneth Downey, 34, of Killeen was arrested March 29 by BCSO: parole violation.

Casey Lawrence Edick, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested March 29 by BCSO: theft of property.

Cheryl Lynn Janovsky, 62, of Burnet was arrested March 29 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released March 30 on $2,500 bond.

Kasey James Martin, 42, of Kingsland was arrested March 29 by GSPD: failure to appear-burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance. Released March 30 on $60,000 in bonds.

Danielle Lynn Rios, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 29 by MFPD: theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released March 30 on personal recognizance.

Timi Beth Shelton, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested March 29 by MFPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance. Released April 3 on $10,000 bond.

Kurtis Rion Smith, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 29 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 30 on $10,000 bond.

Lauren Michelle Soto, 37, of Burnet was arrested March 29 by BCSO: motion to revoke-hindering apprehension/prosecution. Released April 7 on bond.

Anthony Devon Turner, 19, of Burnet was arrested March 29 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Diego Alves-Batista, 35, of Austin was arrested March 30 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 31 to ICE.

Peet Allen Carlile, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 30 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Michelle Hibler, 44, of Lampasas was arrested March 30 by BCSO: SRA-forgery-defraud/harm of another. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Michael Coy Montgomery, 25, of Georgetown was arrested March 30 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): sexual assault. Released April 2 on $75,000 bond.

Gilberto Javier Sanchez, 44, of Austin was arrested March 30 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear. Released March 31 on $1,000 in bonds.

Denia Sanchez-Camarillo, 24, of Austin was arrested March 30 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 31 to ICE.

Gary Donnell Williams, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 30 by MFPD: failure to appear, assault by contact. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Cody Steele Youngblood, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested March 30 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug. Released March 31 per judge’s order.

Joshua Allen Bower, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Melinda Sue Downey, 29, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Matthew Wade Helms, 33, of Galveston was arrested March 31 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-assault on family/household member.

Jeremiah Alan James, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31 by MFPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Weston Dale James, 29, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Kevin Stuart Powell, 57, of Mullins was arrested March 31 by BCSO: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 2 on $1,000 in bonds.

Elizabeth Ashley Runyon, 36, of Elgin was arrested March 31 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Kyley Denton Wills, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chrystyna Angelica Burt, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 3 after a weekend commitment.

Miguel Bernardo Chagolla Jr., 23, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated. Released April 3 on $6,000 in bonds.

Nicole Marie Hendrick, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 1 by BCSO: bond-forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day with credit for time served.

Cassi Janee Payne, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Chad Everett Shaver, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1 by BPD: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released April 2 on $1,500 bond.

Corey Dewight Amidon, 28, of Kempner was arrested April 2 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 6 on $7,500 in bonds.

John Anthony Birdwell, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 2 by MFPD: possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license in possession, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ryan Dean Dixon, 29, of Kingsland was arrested April 2 by MFPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, public intoxication. Released April 3 on $8,500 in bonds.

Patrick Lane Doyle, 17, of Llano was arrested April 2 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Nicole Diane Farris, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by BCSO: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Spencer Lee Fregia, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by MFPD: failure to appear, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 3 on $1,000 in bonds.

Andres Garcia-Lopez, 23, of Austin was arrested April 2 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released April 3 on $5,000 bond.

Jardus John Joy, 43, of Lampasas was arrested April 2 by GSPD: possession of marijuana. Released April 3 on $5,000 bond.

Shelby Lynn Liscum, 21, of Kingsland was arrested April 2 by MFPD/BCSO: littering/illegal dumping, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Ashton Mobley, 17, of Kingsland was arrested April 2 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released April 5 on $54,000 in bonds.

Devon Leon Pankey, 38, of Belton was arrested April 2 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Juan Alfaro-Garcia, 36, was arrested April 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Jose Amador-Sandoval, 22, was arrested April 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 50, of Burnet was arrested April 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-hindering apprehension/prosecution, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-theft of property.

Robin Renee Fritz, 51, of Burnet was arrested April 3 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released April 4 on $1,500 bond.

Royce Patrick Howley, 20, of Waco was arrested April 3 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, theft of property. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

Spencer Brok Still, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 3 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): driving while intoxicated. Released April 4 on $5,000 bond.

Tessa Nicole Bland, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 5 on personal recognizance.

Taylor Leigh Freitag, 28, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released April 6 with credit for time served.

Tina Marie Garza, 37, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by MFPD: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Holly Rae Groth, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 4 by MFPD: parole violation.

Ashly Jo Henson, 37, of Bertram was arrested April 4 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 5 after paying a fine.

Roy Matthew Holman, 29, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by GSPD: parole violation.

Quintin Jules Lerma, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested April 4 by MFPD: burglary of vehicles.

Marisa Martinez, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Almen Payne, 44, of Llano was arrested April 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Alfonso Ortega Saldana, 61, of Hawthorne, California, was arrested April 4 by MFPD: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, public intoxication.

Sierra Lee Torres, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Brittany Cooksey, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested April 5 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day with credit for time served.

Salvador Diaz-Barriaga, 26, of Austin was arrested April 5 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Robert James Hines, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 5 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-displaying altered/fictitious registration.

Joe Cruz Narviz Jr., 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 5 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Ryan Norton, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested April 5 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Denise Angelina Sims, 47, of Briggs was arrested April 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Ryan Terry, 30, of Kingsland was arrested April 5 by BPD: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Kyle Stephen Bogart, 36, of Bertram was arrested April 6 by BCSO: theft of property.

Grant Wayne Cole, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 7 on $25,000 bond.

Raul Guerra Morales, 36, of Austin was arrested April 6 by credit/debit card abuse-elderly.

Ashly Juaree Hannabass, 35, of Spicewood was arrested April 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Released April 7 on $60,000 in bonds.

Barry Edward McDougal, 58, of Channelview was arrested April 6 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 7 on $2,500 bond.

Edith Necole Pearson, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 by MFPD: driving on the wrong side.

Brandon Michael Scott, 29, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Marcie Darlene Sebesta, 42, of Burnet was arrested April 6 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Curtis James Shelton, 39, of Spicewood was arrested April 6 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Denise Angelina Sims, 47, of Briggs was arrested April 6 by BCSO: capias pro fine-illegal dumping.

Juan Carlos Cano, 59, of Kempner was arrested April 7 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person-criminal negligence.

Roxanne Gallardo, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 7 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Sandra Iliana Gomez-Reynoso, 48, of Austin was arrested April 7 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Ashly Juaree Hannabass, 35, of Round Mountain was arrested April 7 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Landon Hobgood, 44, of Crowley was arrested April 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-escape while arrested/confined, failure to identify as a fugitive, bond revocation-theft of property.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 38, of Burnet was arrested April 7 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-arson.

Steven Kelly McQueen, 30, of Leander was arrested April 7 by BTPD: theft of material.