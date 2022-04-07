Support Community Press

Marble Falls golfers headed to regionals

12 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Marble Falls High School golfer Blake Turner

Marble Falls High School golfer Blake Turner with mom Ashley Turner and grandfather Pops Turner. Blake was named the District 25-4A champion at the district tournament at Avery Ranch Golf Course in Round Rock on March 29-30. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls High School golfer Blake Turner is the District 25-4A champion after an exciting two-hole playoff against a Georgetown challenger. The district tournament was played March 29-30 at Avery Ranch Golf Course in Round Rock. 

Turner and teammate Coby Holley, who was the second top medalist not on an advancing team, will represent the Mustangs at regional competition, which is April 18-19 at The Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio. Kolton Pannell is second alternate medalist to the regional tournament. The boys’ team placed third overall.

For the Lady Mustangs, which played their district tournament April 4 and 6 at Delaware Springs Municipal Golf Course in Burnet, Madison Deberard was second and will advance to regionals. She also received All-District first team honors. Ann Marie Wollek made the All-District second team, while Chloe Kent shot her two best rounds of the season in this tournament, according to coach Rick Blackington.

“Both Coach (Adley) Canales and I are extremely proud of each (player),” Blackington stated in a media release. “Pressure at this level of competition can mess with lots of players, but it was obvious that they went in there ready to give their best.”

DISTRICT 25-4A INDIVIDUAL SCORES

BOYS’ VARSITY

  • Blake Turner, 77-77 — 154
  • Coby Holley, 84-79 — 163
  • Kolton Pannell, 83-85 — 168
  • Porter Vinson, 88-87 — 175
  • Dominik Flores, 100-94 — 194

GIRLS’ VARSITY

  • Madison Deberard, 81-82 — 163
  • Ann Marie Wollek, 90-96 — 186
  • Kross Talamantes, 93-95 — 188
  • Chloe Kent, 98-102 — 200
  • Emily Martin, 97-105 — 202

TEAM SCORES

BOYS’ VARSITY

  • Day 1 — 332
  • Day 2— 328
  • Two-day score — 660

GIRLS’ VARSITY

  • Day 1 — 361
  • Day 2 — 375
  • Two-day score — 736

