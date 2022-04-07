BCISD pre-K, kindergarten registration April 11-22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is holding its annual Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up from April 11-22. The district offers full-day prekindergarten classes for qualifying students.

Parents can check the Texas Education Agency’s prekindergarten eligibility requirements to see if their child is eligible.

Registration is online for new prekindergarten students and returning students for kindergarten.

Parents/caregivers needing computer access to register their child should contact the student’s campus to schedule an appointment.

Numbers are:

Bertram Elementary School — 512-355-2111

Shady Grove Elementary School — 512-756-2126

After-school tours of the campuses for new families also may be scheduled by calling the above numbers.

The first 200 people to complete registration will receive a gift bag, which includes a children’s book with parent guide, an activity book with crayons, and a limited edition Burnet Bullpup T-shirt.

Visit the BCISD website for more information.

