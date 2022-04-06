Independent living facility for 55 and older planned for Marble Falls

Serene Falls is an affordable independent living facility planned for Marble Falls by the Texas Housing Foundation. The Marble Falls City Council approved a conditional use permit for the project during an April 5 meeting. The complex will be located off of U.S. 281 between Max Starke Dam Road and FM 2147. Courtesy rendering

A conditional use permit was granted to the Texas Housing Foundation for about 2 acres of land to be used for a proposed housing facility geared toward adults 55 years and older. The Marble Falls City Council unanimously approved the permit and discussed preliminary development plans during its meeting Tuesday, April 5.

“Affordability has become the number one issue,” said Texas Housing Foundation CEO Mark Mayfield during the meeting. “Wages have not kept up with cost (of living), and that is very real in Marble Falls. We have literally hundreds of units with hundreds of people on the waiting list. This (facility) would be for seniors.”

The Texas Housing Foundation is a Marble Falls-based nonprofit providing affordable housing with income-based rental rates. The foundation has more than 500 units available in Marble Falls and has branched out into other small towns across the state.

The proposed facility, dubbed Serene Falls, will be built on about 2 acres of land located just off of U.S. 281 between Max Starke Dam Road and FM 2147.

The land is zoned as General Commercial, which allows conditional use for housing and other services for the aging, said City Planner Scarlet Moreno. City staff recommended the council grant the conditional use permit with the condition that plans for the driveway be adjusted so it is compatible with the neighboring Roper Ranch housing development.

Because of supply chain issues resulting in slower construction timelines, Mayfield believes the facility will not be open until early 2024.

Once complete, Serene Falls will have 78 affordable independent living units with one and two bedrooms. Amenities will include a community garden, a fitness and business center, a community room, and a mailroom. Additional services and programs such as health and nutrition counseling, life management skill courses, and fitness classes will be made available to tenants.

Rent and income restrictions will be governed by a land use registration agreement entered under the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which will provide the tax credits to the foundation for the next 45 years in exchange for building the affordable housing facility.

brigid@thepicayune.com