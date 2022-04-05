Support Community Press

Healthy4Life health fair April 23 in Marble Falls

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Healthy4Life community-wide health fair is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on the grounds of The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls.

The inclusive, family-friendly fun fair is for all ages, according to a media release from The Helping Center. More than 20 healthcare providers will be on hand to conduct free health screenings, provide health management advice, and distribute literature and swag items.  

Free food and drink offerings will be provided by Numinous Coffee Roasters, Which Wich, The Helping Center, and Ocho Orleans Cuisine.  

A children’s games area will include spin-the-wheel, cornhole, ring toss, DIY bird feeders, chalk sidewalk art, and prizes.  

The event was made possible with funding from The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort 2021 Mah Jongg Tournament

The Helping Center food pantry serves southern Burnet County. Visit its website for operating hours and more information.

