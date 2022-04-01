Stacy Dean Holte
Stacy Dean Holte resided in Kingsland, Texas. He was born on March 18, 1963, and left this world on March 5, 2022, to continue his journey into the next.
He was a very skilled carpenter by trade with a love for the outdoors.
He began hunting and trapping at a young age. He really enjoyed sitting on a river bank fishing.
He was a unique person with a big heart an a contagious laugh.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
