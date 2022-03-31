Support Community Press

Stolen vehicle report in Marble Falls leads to chase and arrest

23 hours ago | DailyTrib Staff

An 18-year-old Austin man possibly faces a number of charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and then leading Marble Falls police on a chase Tuesday, March 29.

According to a Marble Falls Police Department statement, officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress around 4:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of U.S. 281 just south of Chick-fil-A. The officers spotted the vehicle in the 600 block of U.S. 281 at 6th and 7th streets. The driver fled in the vehicle, and officers began pursuit.

The driver continued south of Marble Falls, eventually leading officers east on RR 2147. The vehicle pursuit ended when the driver drove through a fence, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot.

Law enforcement eventually located the 18-year-old suspect in the 2200 block of CR 402. He was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin for a pre-existing injury that was unrelated to the incident.

Marble Falls police identified the suspect as Jamauri Truevillian. Multiple warrants are pending for his arrest once he’s discharged from the medical center.

