Driver extracted from vehicle in two-car accident

17 hours ago | Editor

Crews of first responders from Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, and Cottonwood Shores assisted in extricating a driver from a vehicle that was driven off the roadway during a Monday, March 28, car accident. The driver, a 95-year-old man, received ground transport to South Austin Medical Center for injuries. Courtesy image by Marble Falls Fire Rescue

Both lanes of FM 2147 were closed for a little over an hour on Monday, March 28, after a two-vehicle accident resulted in a car driving off the road and toward the lake.

The accident, which took place near the 700 block of FM 2147 at the Marble Falls city limits southwest of town, was called in at roughly 12:15 p.m. One of the involved vehicles, which was driven by a 95-year-old man, became lodged between a tree and a rock after it veered off the roadway.

In addition to police officers from Marble Falls and Cottonwood Shores, crews from Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Marble Falls Area EMS, and both the Horseshoe Bay and Granite Shoals Fire Departments were called onto the scene to assist in extricating the driver from the vehicle, according to Marble Falls Fire Chief Russel Sander. The task, which involved removing the roof of the vehicle, took roughly 45 minutes.

“It was a very extended extraction because of the vehicle being lodged between a rock and a tree,” Sander said.

Once removed, the driver was transported by ground to South Austin Medical Center.

The second vehicle was located further down FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. Individuals in the second vehicle also experienced injuries and received onsite medical assistance.

TxDOT is expected to file a crash report with additional information.

editor@thepicayune.com

Editor

See author's posts

