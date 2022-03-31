BHS Lady Dawgs soccer in regional quarterfinals April 1

Amelia Griffin, No. 3, scores the second of six goals racked up by the Burnet High School Lady Dawgs in their defeat of the Sealy Tigers during a UIL Area game Friday, April 1, in Hutto. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Now Area Champions, the Burnet High School Lady Dawgs soccer team will face the Giddings Buffaloes in Regional Quarterfinal competition at 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Hutto High School stadium, 101 FM 685 Hutto.

The Lady Dawgs defeated the Sealy Tigers 6-1 Friday, March 29, crowning them the Area Champions for the first time in the team’s seven-year history.

“Last night your Lady Dawgs showed up to play,” said Coach Kimberly Myhre in a Facebook post. “Coach (Daniela) Suarez and I are so pumped for this team and what they have accomplished so far this year. They truly are a special group, and we are grateful to be on this ride with them. They are for sure leaving a legacy!”

The team has made it to the playoffs the last six of its seven years. They did not qualify their first year because, according to UIL rules, first-year teams are not eligible. This is their first trip to regional quarterfinals.

“We are so excited to represent Burnet at the Regional Quarterfinals on Friday and hope you can come fill the stands with green,” Myhre said.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students and can be purchased online. (BTW, no cash will be accepted at the gate!)