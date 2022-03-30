Marble Falls offers new summer camp 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Registration is open for Backbone Adventure Camp, a newly launched children’s summer camp hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. The camp offers weeklong sessions for children ages 5-12 years old.

“The Backbone Adventure Camp is designed to offer children a camp experience, while remaining affordable for families,” said Recreation Coordinator Daulton Mobley in a statement to DailyTrib.com. “We are ecstatic to launch the camp for the community and serve families with this valuable program.”

Camp sessions are weekly with dates spanning from June 6 through Aug. 12. The cost is $110 for resident campers and $120 for non-resident campers. Payment plans are available.

Daily activities are from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Lakeside Pavillion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, and include educational programs, crafts, and outdoor fun at city parks.

Campers also can take one field trip to a nearby location, including Putters and Gutters, the Austin Zoo, or the Science Mill in Johnson City. The field trips for each camp are listed on the online enrollment page.

“Our goal is to provide inclusive activities for all campers and give as many opportunities for campers to experience a variety of activities throughout the summer,” Mobley stated.

Find additional information on each camp session and online enrollment on the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department website.

