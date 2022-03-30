Marble Falls man gets 40 years for sexual contact with children

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Burnet County jury sentenced Sergio Gomez-Suarez to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following a trial that ended March 23. Burnet County Sheriff’s Office photo

A Burnet County jury gave a 48-year-old Marble Falls man the maximum sentence allowable after finding him guilty of victimizing two different children.

The jury sentenced Sergio Gomez-Suarez to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The sentence was handed down on March 23 by Burnet County District Judge Evan Stubbs. The judge then stacked the two sentences, which means Gomez-Suarez must serve them consecutively.

According to the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office, Gomez-Suarez will not be eligible for parole for at least 20 years, or half his total sentence.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Gomez-Suarez assaulted a 14-year-old relative at a home in Marble Falls in the summer of 2019. The child, who lives in Denton, immediately told family members, who then reported the assault to authorities.

A second victim in Marble Falls came forward after the 14-year-old’s outcry and reported that Gomez-Suarez had assaulted her when she was 8 years old. The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorneys Bill Price and Tiffany Clark, presented this evidence to the jury.

Both victims testified about Gomez-Suarez’s assaults on them and the lasting trauma, according to a District Attorney’s Office media release.

Other witnesses included Marble Falls and Denton law enforcement and Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center staff.

“Without the efforts of every officer involved in this case, we could not have seen justice done,” said Burnet County District Attorney Sonny McAfee in a statement. “Thanks to their hard work, children in our community are safer today.”

Price expressed her gratitude to the jury for the verdict and how it will help the two victims.

“We’re very grateful for the verdict,” she said. “We think it sends a critical message that our community cares about our children and will protect them. It will help these brave young ladies move forward in their lives, knowing that the man who hurt them has been held accountable.”

