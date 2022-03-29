Burnet CISD teachers and librarians get raises; others to follow

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Teachers and librarians are getting a raise in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District.

The BCISD Board of Trustees on Monday, March 28, approved an updated new hire guide that raises the starting salaries for first-year hires to $51,000 from $49,610. The guide also adjusts salaries for those positions relating to years of experience, topping out at $62,760 for a teacher or librarian with 30 or more years.

The board also gave current teaching staff a 2 percent mid-point general pay increase as well as “an additional targeted market adjustment to staff at years 1-9,” according to a statement from BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett.

He added that trustees will approve a 2 percent mid-point general pay increase for all other employees as well as athletic and academic stipend adjustments at the April 18 board meeting.

To entice Spanish language teachers to the district, the board approved increasing the stipend from the current $2,000 to $5,000. Trustees also OK’d a one-time sign-on bonus of $1,000 for new Spanish teachers at the high school.

During the previous board meeting, BCISD administration recommended the board consider adding a number of new positions based on a Texas Association of School Boards staffing study, enrollment data, program enrollment data, and market information. The trustees did so during the March 28 meeting.

These positions are:

a district secondary self-contained Special Education behavior unit teacher

an elementary counselor

an occupational therapist

a part-time receptionist at Shady Grove Elementary School

an additional teacher at Shady Grove Elementary School

three additional teachers at Bertram Elementary School

an additional teacher at R.J. Richey Elementary School

an additional Special Education teacher at Burnet High School

The new positions will begin in the 2022-23 academic year.

The district is preparing for the future in other ways.

The board reviewed the current district and campus improvement plans, which reflect “goals aligned to the BCISD Strategic Plan as well as action steps designed to improve student performance, address an area identified for refinement, or to comply with legislatively-mandated activity,” McBurnett stated.

BCISD will undertake comprehensive strategic planning in the fall. In preparation, the district will conduct a climate survey in April of staff, families, and secondary students. More details on the survey will be shared in the coming weeks, according to McBurnett.

“As you can tell by the discussion of new staff, strategic planning, climate surveys, and pay increase, we are in the throes of planning for next school year,” he stated.

The district is now looking forward after the past few years of “responding and reacting” to COVID-19 challenges.

“As we enter the endemic stage of COVID, my mindset has shifted towards being proactive in my planning and my actions,” McBurnett stated. “Instead of the pandemic driving the agenda, it is time for all of us to drive the agenda of continuous improvement in our campuses, departments and classrooms.”

IN OTHER ACTIONS

The board on Monday:

nominated Sharon Schwartz to the Texas Association of School Boards Media Honor Roll;

nominated McBurnett for the 2022 Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year;

and approved an agreement with the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond to continue offering after-school programs on the district’s elementary campuses.

daniel@thepicayune.com